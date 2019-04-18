BPD: Driver flees, faces charges from 3 counties

BLANCHESTER — A man wanted for felonies in two counties now faces a charge in Clinton County, police said.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, Sgt. Gary Mowen stopped a car on Cherry Street at High Street for a stop sign violation, according to Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

”There were three people in the car and the driver gave Sgt. Mowen a fictitious name and identifying information,” he said. “A back-up officer arrived and while the officers were trying to positively identify the driver, he started the car and sped away.

“Officers patrolled the area and found the car in a grassy area on Center Street behind the First National Bank. The car had struck a bank sign,” said Reinbolt. “The two men in the car had fled prior to officers finding the car; the third occupant remained with the car.

Reinbolt said that over the next hour officers made inquiries into the identity of the car’s driver, and found him to be Damien Beckett, 24, of Felicity.

“Beckett has an extensive criminal record dating back to 2014,” Reinbolt said. “ Officers learned that the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office holds arrest warrants for Beckett for felony possession of drugs and felony theft, and that the Brown County Sheriff’s Office holds an arrest warrant for Beckett for a drug offense.

“We are currently in the process of obtaining a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, which is also a felony offense,” said Reinbolt.

