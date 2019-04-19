Ohio’s Mandel scrubs content from Twitter, Facebook accounts

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio Republican Josh Mandel has scrubbed two social media accounts containing posts critics at times labelled as offensive .

Cleveland.com reports Mandel has deleted every post he has made on his Twitter and Facebook accounts as of Thursday. He also set his Twitter account to private, though previous followers can still see it.

The move raises questions about the former state treasurer and two-time U.S. Senate candidate’s next political move. Mandel did not return messages about the accounts left by cleveland.com or The Associated Press.

The 41-year-old Mandel has kept a low profile since leaving the Senate race last year, but still has $3.6 million in a federal campaign account. He quietly filed paperwork in September for a long shot congressional bid, which allows him to keep the account active.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com