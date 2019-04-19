Ohio unemployment rate drops

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from February to March.

State officials on Friday said the unemployment rate was 4.4% in March, compared with 4.6% the previous month. Ohio’s unemployment rate stood at 4.5% in March 2018.

The national rate was 3.8 % in March, unchanged from February, and down from 4% in March 2018.

The state Job and Family Services Department says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 6,300 jobs from February to March.

The agency reports gains in educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; professional and business services, financial activities; other services; and information exceeded losses in trade, transportation and utilities.

Manufacturing saw a decrease of 2,400 jobs in March while the construction sector gained 2,500 jobs.

According to the state, employment in goods-producing industries, at 936,800, increased 300 over the month as gains in construction (+2,500) and mining and logging (+200) surpassed losses in manufacturing (-2,400).

The private service-providing sector, at 3,884,000, increased 5,900 jobs. Employment gains in educational and health services (+2,600), leisure and hospitality (+2,100), professional and business services (+1,200), financial activities (+1,000), other services (+400), and information (+200) exceeded losses in trade, transportation, and utilities (-1,600).

Government employment, at 778,700, increased 100 as gains in state government (+800) surpassed losses in local (-600) and federal (-100) government.

From March 2018 to March 2019, nonagricultural wage and salary employment grew 39,800. Employment in goods-producing industries increased 7,600. Manufacturing added 4,200 jobs in nondurable goods (+4,100) and durable goods (+100). Construction added 3,000 jobs and mining and logging added 400 jobs. Employment in the private service-providing sector increased 36,300.

Employment gains in educational and health services (+16,600), leisure and hospitality (+11,200), professional and business services (+3,400), trade, transportation, and utilities (+3,200), financial activities (+1,500), and other services (+1,500) outpaced losses in information (-1,100).

Government employment decreased 4,100 as losses in local government (-6,100) exceeded gains in state (+1,600) and federal (+400) government.

