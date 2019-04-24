Rotary visits CMH, hears from Cherrybend

WILMINGTON — Clinton Memorial Hospital CEO Lance Beus spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which met at the hospital.

Beus introduced Dr. Rob McClure and Dr. Rick DeVore – both recent additions to the staff, expanding services.

Beus stated he has been with Clinton Memorial Hospital for 10 months and that CFO Eric Jost has been with CMH three years. The Hospital was purchased by Regional Care in 2010 and then Regional Care was merged with LifePoint, which has hospitals in 30 states.

Beus stated that the hospital tracks data on the patient experience. The hospital sees people when they are already not having a good day. These scores affect their reimbursement. Beus also stated these scores show the hospital where they need improvement.

Beus stated the hospital is focusing on quality and safety; this includes a well-trained nursing staff and working to minimize turnover.

He added that 500 babies were born at Clinton Memorial Hospital last year.

He further stated that the hospital’s strategic growth includes: Expanding general surgery options; orthopedics outreach; and recruiting of specialists.

Operation Cherrybend

Beth Ellis from Cherrybend Pheasant Farm spoke to Wilmington Rotary which meets at noon at Damon’s Restaurant on Mondays about Operation Cherrybend.

Ellis introduced her team and shared with the club information on the Operation Cherrybend for veterans, an event they hold annually. This is it fifth year.

The team and a host of other volunteers plan a weekend of events for the veterans which includes time at the pheasant farm, a concert at the Murphy Theatre, conversation time for up to 22 veterans, a fishing tournament, clay shoot, paint ball games, talking to local students, a cookout and skydiving.

They hold several fundraisers each year to gather resources for the concert, the housing, the meals and more. Donations accepted include food, lodging help, transportation help, hands-on-deck and cash.