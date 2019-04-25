Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Holiday Inn Express, 155 Holiday Drive, Wilmington, April 18. Critical: Latex gloves in kitchen. Latex not allowed in FSO facilities as of March 1, 2019. All gloves must be non-latex — vinyl, polyethylene or nitrate. Gloves were removed from kitchen. Thank you! Turkey sausage patties were 107°F and turkey sausage links were 119°F. (Must be kept hot at 135°F or above.)

No one who is Level 2 manager certification. Kitchen person in charge enrolled in manager course for next month. Each shift leader required to have certification.

Follow-up: Approx. May 21.

• Engine House Pizza Station 2, 416 E. Washington St., Sabina, April 17. Follow-up. Two previous violations corrected. Thank you! There were rusted shelves in Beverage-Air cooler. Pizza/sandwich prep cooler: the lid is coming apart in the back. When I arrived, ice machine was leaking on floor, ice melting inside machine and ice sitting in water. Discussed with person in charge. Told her unit needed to be emptied; cannot use ice and unit must be repaired.

• Flagway, 373 W. Washington St., Sabina, April 17. Critical: Banana peppers 47°F, sliced ham 47°F and chicken salad 45°F all in deli prep cooler. Manager stated they had just cleaned unit and she turned temperature of unit down. (Must be kept cold at 41°F or below.)

Cracked floor tiles throughout the facility.

Follow-up: Approx. May 17.

• Kroger, 1230 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, April 10. Follow-up #2. Critical: Pest activity (mice) trying to be controlled with traps and bait stations set by pest control company (Rose) in sushi and deli departments and bread aisles. Bottom exit door near sushi area does not tightly close. repair door to ensure no daylight can be seen to prevent entry of mice. Follow-up scheduled for April 24.

Cover on heat seal wrapping equipment in Seafood Dept. damaged. Seal was ordered. Thermometer display at dairy walk-in cooler nonworking. Shelving in Deli Dept. (walk-in cooler) has rust accumulations. Floor concrete is not sealed under Bakery donut cases.

• Tom’s Express Mart, 7529 Fairground Road, Blanchester, April 10. Critical: No written verification that employees know when to report illness. Nozzle on the slushie machine has mildew discoloration.

There were single-service items stored underneath the hand sink (spoons and forks). Floor in front of the 3-compartment sink is cracked.

Follow-up: Approx. May 10.

• Gold Star Chili, 942 Cherry St., Blanchester, April 10. Follow-up. Two previous violations corrected. Thank you.

No employees wearing hats, hairnets or beard nets. Prep cook and drive-thru employees both had beards with no beard nets. (2nd Notice) Wire/retail shelves by dishwasher are rusted. (3rd Notice) Wall behind 3-compartment sink is dirty, especially above caulking. Counter under milk shake machine is pressboard with bread rack under it.

New violations: There were two employee beverages sitting on counter in front of hand sink in the kitchen.

• Family Dollar, 140 West St., New Vienna, April 11. There are stained floor tiles. Several lights out in the facility. Some stained ceiling tiles in back left corner of store, indicating possible roof leak.

• New Vienna Elementary School, 301 E. Church St., New Vienna, April 11. Blade of the meat slicer has rust spots on the surface. Please replace slicer blade.

• Wilmington Bowling Center, 2667 SR 22/3, Wilmington. April 17. Everything looks good at this time. Thank you!

• The Outpost, 3992 SR 730, Wilmington, April 16. There is no sign-off sheet for employees to verify that they have read and know when to report illness.

• Holmes Elementary School, 1350 W. Truesdell St., Wilmington, April 16. Dials on outside of equipment not working.

• Windy Acres, 6805 SR 73 W, Wilmington, April 18. Everything looks good. Thank you.

