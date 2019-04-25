Verniece Gayhart was born January 1, 1924 to Clarence H. and Nancy J. (nee Broyles) Childs and passed away April 20, 2019 at the age of 95.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Blanchester and Farmersville Baptist Church. She was also owner and operator of Gayhart’s Orchard in Pleasant Plain.

She enjoyed quilting, reading and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Jane Lee (Richard) Walker and Quenton Wade (Diana) Gayhart; grandchildren, Chad (Carla) Walker, Jeffrey (Rachel) Gayhart, Jennifer Charlton, Joy Walker (Shawn) Raisch, Jessica (Mike) Bettencourt and Wade (Michelle) Walker; great-grandchildren, Tyler Walker, Ryan Walker, Kylee Walker, Noah Emrick, Garrett Emrick, Mollie Emrick, Malachi Raisch, Tristen Raisch, Camden Bettencourt, Kyle Bettencourt, Quincy Bettencourt, Carson Bettencourt, Charles Walker, Hudson Gayhart, Riley Gayhart and Elijah Gayhart; and one sister, Ann Baughman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wade H. Gayhart; brother, James Robert Childs; and sisters, Velma Gentry, Eva O’Mara and Dorothy Dixon.

Services will be held on Monday April 29 at 11 a.m. at The First Baptist Church of Blanchester, 304 W. Center St., Blanchester, where friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be at Blanchester I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Blanchester.

Family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the First Baptist Church of Blanchester.

