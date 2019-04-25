Wilmington FFA sets sights on state; several teams, students will participate

WILMINGTON — Wilmington FFA will be heading to Columbus for the 90th Ohio FFA Convention on May 2-3.

Members will stay busy while participating in State Band, Choir, and Agriscience Fair projects, while some are also getting their State FFA Degrees.

Juniors Shelby Robertson and Abbie Danku were selected to be apart of the State Band, as well as freshman Dylan Piatt. Also representing Wilmington FFA, Mason Snyder was selected to participate in State Choir. All four of these members will be performing on Friday, May 3 at the Fifth Session.

The State Agriscience Fair is designed to allow students to participate in experiential learning on a specific subject. Wilmington FFA has two teams of two students each participating in the fair.

Junior Madison Gilbert and sophomore Grace Brown participated in the 11th- and 12th-grade division in the Food Science category. They used organic and conventional foods to determine if people could tell a difference in taste between the two, and also which one the majority preferred.

The second team was made up of two sophomores, Haley Dean and Rachel Lowe, who participated in the Plant Systems category. They studied how different types of water affect plant growth. These students will have their interviews on Thursday, May 2and then will be recognized Friday at the Fourth Session.

Also getting recognized are 2018-19 Treasurer Mariah Knowles, who received a gold rating on her treasurer’s book, along with Bradeanna Arehart, 2018-19 Secretary who received a gold rating on her book, as well as Annell Prochnow who received a silver rating on her scrapbook.

Four Wilmington students will be receiving their State Degrees. To earn this degree they have earned over $1,000 through their SAE projects and have completed over 25 hours of

community service.

Receiving State Degrees are Madison Gilbert, Mason Snyder, Mitchell Thatcher and Kylie Price, along with the many individuals being awarded and competing,

The chapter as a whole will be getting awarded with Charitable Giving Honors. To earn this honor, the chapter has to have proof of giving $500 or more in donations to local charities.

The chapter donated leftover fruit to Your Father’s Kitchen and Cape May. They also made 20 tie blankets and donated them to the homeless shelter. Senior Rachael Billups will be accepting this award for Wilmington FFA.

From left, Mason Snyder, Shelby Robertson, Abbie Danku and Dylan Piatt will be representing Wilmington FFA at State Convention.

Several teams, students will participate