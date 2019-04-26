Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Sheriff’s deputies received a report of a male subject threatening a 40-year-old male government employee during a Facetime conversation at the county building at the 1000 block of South South Street at 3:39 p.m. on April 16.

• Deputies responded to the learning center on Rod Lane at 10:45 a.m. on April 16 on a report of a disorderly student. According to the report, the male juvenile student had damaged a window.

• At 7:03 p.m. on April 18, deputies responded to a reported domestic violence incident at the 500 block of Hoskins Road in Wilmington where a Wilmington female reported her spouse had grabbed her.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

