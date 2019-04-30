Two WC shining stars earn Lucas Leadership Award

WILMINGTON — Two seniors received Wilmington College’s most prestigious award for leadership at the 38th annual Student Honors Convocation Tuesday.

Mackenzie “Keni” E. Brown and Jayme L. Mabry shared this year’s Robert E. Lucas Leadership Award, which honors a graduating senior(s) who is well respected by the College community, has a dynamic and optimistic personality, and has made a significant contribution to the campus.

President Jim Reynolds said he has been “inspired and motivated” by the example set by the awardees as they’ve had transformational experiences during their College careers.

“I’ve had the opportunity to watch them mature and grow over the last four years,” he said. “They love this College and they’ve made the very most of their time here — they’ve made all our lives so much richer.”

Brown is a communication arts and English major from Xenia.

A member of the Honors Program, she served three years with the Servant Leaders Executive Board (SLEB), including two years as its president. Anyone familiar with Wilmington College Theatre and College-Community Summer Theatre will remember her dynamic portrayals of major characters in nearly every play or musical produced in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre in recent years.

Brown is a founding member of The Quake, Wilmington College Radio, serving as its first station manager, and she has been a writing consultant with the Quaker Writing Center. In addition, she has been a member of ETC (Educational Theatre Company) and is a member of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.

Mabry is a criminal justice member from Amelia.

She served as student director for New Student Orientation and was a Welcome Leader for two years. She has held several offices, including president, of Alpha Phi Kappa sorority and has been president of the Native American Student Association.

She has been president of Order of Omega Greek honorary and vice president of the Student Alumni Association. Mabry has tutored students, worked in the Alumni and Advancement offices, assisted in the Quaker Heritage Center, and served as programming coordinator for We Care, the College’s sexual assault awareness program.

In addition, Mabry is a member of Green Key honor society and Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, and was a member of the Peer Support Team.

The namesake of the Robert Lucas Award was the 15th president of the College, who grew up in Clinton County and was well regarded for his effective leadership of the College, in particular for his role in fostering good relations between the campus and city.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/04/web1_WC-Dark-Gr-logo1-2.jpg President Jim Reynolds congratulates Jayme Mabry and Keni Brown upon their receiving the Robert E. Lucas Leadership Award Monday Evening. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/04/web1_LucasAward.jpg President Jim Reynolds congratulates Jayme Mabry and Keni Brown upon their receiving the Robert E. Lucas Leadership Award Monday Evening. Courtesy photo