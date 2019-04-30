Municipal court hands down decisions on impaired drivers

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between April 22 and April 26, 2019:

• Cloteen Biscardi, 47, of Harrod, Ohio, O.V.I., providing false info, sentenced to 210 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Dec. 31, 2017 to Dec. 30, 2019, fined $800, assessed $125 court costs. Biscardi must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted after 15 days if all other issues are resolved. An additional O.V.I. charge, along with a driving under suspension charge, and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Wendy Quigley, 45, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (174 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from April 26, 2019 to April 25, 2020, fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Quigley must take part in supervised probation. Tags will be impounded. Driving privileges effective May 8 but Quigley must resolve any other issues. Additional charges of O.V.I.-under the influence, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Dennie Nance, 60, of Wilmington, O.V.I.-under the influence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from April 26, 2019 to April 25, 2020, fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Nance must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend some of the fine. ALS vacated. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Marci Atkinson, 50, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from April 29, 2019 to April 28, 2020, fined $750, assessed $125 court costs. Atkinson must complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend part of the fine. Driving privileges granted after 15 days. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Christopher Murphy, 29, of Springboro, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Murphy has completed a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. ALS vacated. An O.V.I. charge and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Braden Henry, 24, of Jeffersonville, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge, Henry must complete a three-day non-residential program. If compliant, the court will suspend a portion of the fine and costs. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-breath low charge and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• David Maus, 29, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Maus must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and complete two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS.

• James Beck, 63, of Cincinnati, reckless operation, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Beck must complete a three-day non-residential intervention program. ALS vacated. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Andrew Jones, 31, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail (80 days suspended), assessed $125 court costs. Jones must take part in supervised probation. Additional charges of failure to control and loud exhaust were dismissed.

