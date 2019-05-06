Wilmington police reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested two 25-year-old individuals, a male and a female, after responding to a suspicious activity report at 7:09 p.m. on April 30 on West Birdsall Street. Dispatch advised of people stealing items at a Birdsall Street residence. Upon arrival, the male suspect walked out the front door. Police could hear people moving around inside the house and police told him it was a vacant house, the male said it was his uncle’s house. “(The suspect) did not know his uncle’s name,” according to the report. Dispatch advised the male had a warrant through Fayette County. “I told (the male) he had a warrant and he started to turn … saying he did not have a warrant. I yelled at him not to move because I did not want to fight with him. I handcuffed him (gapped and double-locked). I walked (the male) to (the cruiser) and told him I yelled because I did not want to fight with him with people inside the house,” the reporting officer said in his report. Police searched him and found a needle and “bubble pipe” in his pockets. Police placed him in the back seat of the cruiser. Two other officers arrived on the scene. A female (with a dog on a leash) walked out of the front door, looked at the officer and went back inside. The responding then heard another officer yell and heard someone running down the east side of the house. The 25-year-old female suspect running with one officer in pursuit. The female suspect fell to the ground and “was yelling but not pulling away,” while the officers held her wrist to be handcuffed her. An officer placed the female suspect in the back seat of his cruiser. Two officers finished checking the house and when they walked outside, the female suspect had escaped from the back seat of the cruiser. She was later found hiding under a truck behind the 200 block of North Mulberry. An officer talked to her, she came out and he handcuffed her. The female suspect was charged with allegedly obstructing official business and escape.

• At 4:54 p.m. on April 29, a 43-year-old Hillsboro female reported she parked her vehicle behind the 100 block of West Vine Street left for a couple of hours and during that time someone smashed the windshield of her 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt.

• At 8:46 p.m. on April 29, a 33-year-old female advised her 11-year-old nephew was “mauled by a pit bull” while they were walking. The caller refused an ambulance, advised there “was a lot of blood but has a friend en route who can check the wounds”. The caller advised it happened around the North South Street and Xenia Avenue. The caller advised the owner did come out and retrieve the dog and that it was not on a leash. Upon arrival, the caller showed officers a bite on the nephew’s upper right leg and a bite on her right arm. She said they were walking northbound on the sidewalk in front of the 500 block North South Street and a pit bull ran out and bit the nephew on the leg. The caller got between the pit bull and the nephew and it bit her on the right arm. Police went to the address and talked to a 42-year-old female resident. The resident stated she was taking her trash out with her pit bull and the caller and nephew were walking by. The dog owner advised the nephew “was scared and yelled,” her pit bull ran at the boy and bit him. The owner advised she then pulled the dog into the house. She didn’t have the dog’s shot records. Police explained that this report would be forwarded to the Health Department and the Dog Warden, and they would follow up with her. They told her she had to keep the dog quarantined at her house for at least 10 days. She stated she understood.

• At 9:21 a.m. on April 29, a caller advised that her husband became outraged while she was driving and grabbed the wheel of the vehicle and “tried to make them wreck into something.” She was able to regain control of it and bring it to a stop at a South South Street business where the husband exited the vehicle and went behind the neighboring business. Upon arrival, police made contact with the 36-year-old female caller and her husband, a 38-year-old male. According to the report, “(The female caller) was crying and (the husband) was angry. They had been disputing since last night and continued into today.” The caller advised her husband had “held her down while at their house but then they got into a vehicle together to go somewhere.” Police did not observe any marks or injuries on the caller, nor did they observe any tire marks on the roadway where she claimed the incident occurred. Both parties were advised to go their separate ways for a while. The husband advised he was walking and the caller advised she was going to Alternatives to Violence for a protection order. According to the report, the husband was later arrested for alleged domestic violence after making threats at Alternatives to Violence.

• At 9:54 a.m. on May 1, police arrested a 21-year-old Wilmington male and a 51-year-old Dayton male after responding to the area of McDermott Village for a report of suspicious persons. Police checked the area and came across the suspects in the backyard of a residence. The Wilmington male had a “distinct odor of burnt marijuana coming from him.” Police found a metal and glass marijuana smoking pipe. Police discovered the 21-year-old had a warrant through the WPD a capias warrant through CCSO, and an indictment through CCSO and was placed into custody. The Dayton male “was giving (another officer) false information but was eventually identified.” The male was found to have a warrant with a nationwide pick up out of Montgomery County and was placed into custody.

• Police arrested a 21-year-old male for alleged domestic violence at 3:40 a.m. on May 2 at the 400 block of South Mulberry Street. A 48-year-old female was listed as the victim.

• At 11:15 a.m. on May 2, a 19-year-old female reported her Gucci wallet was stolen from her unlocked vehicle at her residence — the 500 block of Paris Avenue — sometime overnight. The wallet also contained her Social Security Card and her Wright-Patt debit card.

• A 38-year-old male was arrested for alleged trespassing after police responded to a suspicious activity report at 10:28 p.m. on May 2 at a South Mulberry Street.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_WPD-Badge.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574