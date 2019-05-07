LOCAL BRIEFS

Locals earn Cedarville degrees

Four students from Wilmington graduated from Cedarville University during commencement May 4.

They are: Tracy Kelley, Master of Science in Nursing; Victoria Ederer, Bachelor of Science in Social Work; Samantha Gross, Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences; Harrison Lamb, Bachelor of Arts in Broadcasting & Digital Media.

CM Class of ‘69 invited to walk

Clinton-Massie High School Class of 1969 graduates are invited by Superintendent Matt Baker to walk in with the Class of 2019 at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 24.

The graduation ceremony will be held at Wilmington College’s Hermann Court, 1870 Quaker Way.

The Class of 1969 graduates will meet in the front of the building. Look for balloons.

Blood drive in Blanchester

The village of Blanchester will host a “Lifesaving Adventure” blood drive Monday, May 13 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Blanchester Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St.

Everyone who registers to donate will get the “My Courage Defines Me – I Donate Blood” t-shirt plus the chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org