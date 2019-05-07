OSHP: Bank robbery suspect nabbed in field

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A traffic stop Tuesday led to the arrest of a man authorities believe to be the suspect in a bank robbery.

After stopping a vehicle at Ohio 380 and Lebanon Road in Clinton County, a man exited the vehicle and fled across a field, according to Sgt. Bob Burd of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post, who was on the scene.

OSHP troopers and Clinton County Sheriff’s officers, along with a helicopter, searched for the man and made an arrest at around 7 p.m. in the Sligo area of Adams Township.

No other details are available at this time, including the suspect’s name or information about the robbery, for which there was a warrant for the suspect who was arrested.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_police-light-bars.jpg