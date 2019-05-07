More Wilmington police reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 12:49 p.m. on May 3, police received a report of a breaking and entering at a vacant residence at the 500 block of Valley Street. According to the report, $1,000 worth of “jewelry, money, gaming systems, and tablets” were stolen. The report lists four suspects — a 33-year-old Wilmington female, a 54-year-old Wilmington male, a 32-year-old Cincinnati male, and a 32-year-old Sabina female.

• At 12:14 p.m. on May 3, police received a report of items being stolen from an unlocked vehicle at the 1000 block of South South Street. A 26-year-old Blanchester male reported a speed detection radar unit, a UE Boom speaker, a LED light kit, a cell phone holder, and an antique camera were stolen.

• At 12:19 p.m. on May 3, police received a report of an adult male with disabilities allegedly being abused. A 42-year-old male resident is listed as the victim and a 23-year-old Sabina male is listed as the suspect. The report indicates it is being investigated as an assault at this time.

• A 30-year-old female reported an alleged protection order violation occurred involving a 30-year-old Piqua male at 5:57 p.m. on May 3.

• Police received a report of alleged menacing at the 300 block of Prairie Avenue at 8:03 p.m. on May 3. A 55-year-old Wilmington female and a 31-year-old Middletown female were listed as victims. A 33-year-old Wilmington female is listed as a suspect.

• Police responded to a burglary in progress at the 300 block of Clark Street at 9:56 p.m on May 3. A 40-year-old male is listed as the victim. A Samsung 60” TV was listed as stolen. According to the report, police seized two meth pipes.

• At 10:12 p.m. on May 3, a male called saying he was taking a 26-year-old male to drug rehab and sometime between noon and 4 p.m. he took a gun out of the caller’s vehicle in Newtonsville. The caller advised he and the subject got into an argument because “he wanted to go buy drugs.” The subject got out around the library around 7 p.m., and was described wearing black sweatpants, two-tone green jacket, 6’, 145-150 pounds, light brown hair. Officers were advised the subject was in possession of a stolen firearm.

• Police arrested a 35-year-old Clarksville male after responding to a welfare check at West Main Street at 10:34 a.m. on May 3. The caller said the suspect had been making threats to harm himself or others. Officers were advised that the subject had entered a business and threatened someone with a screwdriver and made other threats. A person said the suspect dropped his pants and exposed his genitalia and someone also said the suspect was trying to drink from the puddles on the ground. Police transported the suspect to CMH because “his behavior indicated that he was a danger to himself and/or others.”

• At 1:21 a.m. on May 4, a 24-year-old female was charged in relation to an assault at the 100 block of Doan Street. A 30-year-old male is listed as a victim.

