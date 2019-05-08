Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between April 29 and May 3, 2019:

• David Campbell, 25, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, two counts of theft, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 480 days in jail (154 days suspended), fined $3,250, assessed $625 court costs. Campbell must take part in supervised probation, write letters of apology to the victims and have no contact with them, write a letter of apology to the arresting officer, and pay $218.32 in restitution. Additional charges of failure to control, assault, a third theft charge, a second obstructing official business charge, and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• James Harner, 33, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Harner must have no contact with the victim. Any temporary protection order was terminated. Additional charges of driving under suspension-12 point suspension, fictitious registration, and driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay were dismissed.

• Ernest Booher Jr., 54, of Blanchester, aggravated menacing, sentenced to 180 in jail (179 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Booher must take part in supervised probation and write a letter of apology to the arresting deputy. A disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

• Ronald Marshall, 32, of New Carlisle, O.V.I.-under the influence, sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from April 1, 2019 to May 1, 2021, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. ALS vacated. Operator’s license destroyed, driving privileges granted May 15, 2019. A left of center violation was dismissed.

• Matthew Isaac, 48, of New Vienna, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from March 4, 2019 to March 4, 2021, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. A backup lights violation was dismissed.

• Gunnar Goodman, 24, of Sabina, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Goodman must complete a three-day non-residential intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated.

• Charles Beatty, 49, of Blanchester, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Beatty must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. Operator’s license mailed to Beatty.

• Scott Sparks, 45, of Sabina, unauthorized use of property, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Sparks must not commit any further offenses for one year and complete non-reporting probation for one year.

• David Valentine, 41, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail (24 days suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from a breaking and entering charge. Valentine must write a letter of apology to the victim. A tag/sticker violation was dismissed.

• Kimberly Begley, 33, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (25 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Begley must not commit any more offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• Dereck Harris, 35, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (28 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Harris must not commit any more offenses in Clinton County for the rest of the year.

• Alexa West, 18, of Sabina, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. West must have no contact with the victim, write a letter of apology and complete diversions. The fines stayed until West is compliant. A menacing charge was dismissed.

• Ashlynn Banks, 25, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to ten days in jail (nine days suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Banks must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Timothy Whitworth, 48, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, sentenced to ten days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge. Whitworth must have no contact with the victim. A second disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

