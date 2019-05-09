Farm fire victims’ names released

WASHINGTON C.H. — The names of the three individuals who were injured in the April 30 fire at the Straathof Swine Farm facility in Wayne Township have been released by authorities.

Antonio Trinidadmario is in critical condition. Juan Gomez is in critical condition. The status of the third injured individual, Efiain Grimemez, is unknown at this time.

The three were transported from the scene of the fire to OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus by medical helicopter, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

The structure the fire occurred at is located at 7111 Old Route 35 Southeast. The structure was under construction—it was the same site where a June 15 fire killed approximately 5,000 hogs last year. Two buildings were destroyed in that fire.

This time, only one building was destroyed and 180 hogs were killed.

The fire was reported to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 3:27 p.m. The Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the scene first. Mutual aid was requested from Washington Fire Department, Concord-Green Fire Department and Pic-a-Fay Joint Fire District.

Nine different departments responded to the scene totaling 57 firefighters. By 8:47 p.m., the fire was contained. The containment required approximately 45,000 gallons of water to be shuttled in.

Chief Josh Hobbs of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau said there is “nothing new right now,” but the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

2 critical from April 30 Straathof Swine farm blaze