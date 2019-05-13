Eagles Aerie donates to park builders

Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1224 in Wilmington recently donated an additional $1,500 to feed the community members volunteering to build the new Castle Park this week. From left are Kenny Danes, Todd Reynolds, Jim Vest, Ray Camp, Jacob Honeycutt, Tom Armstrong, Bob Vanzant and Mark McConnaughey.

