Throwback Thursday: Midland & Wilmington

Thanks to Jennfier Hollon, who let us know that last week’s photo was from July 1932. She writes:

Varelmann’s Men’s Store sponsored a contest called “Boys and Pets Parade” as a feature of the opening day of the races and exposition at the Fairgrounds. Pets included dogs, cats, rabbits, rats, ponies, a draft horse, a coon, goats, and more. The parade covered over 3 city blocks. They assembled at Varelmann’s store at noon and marched to Don’s Soda Shop where they received popsicles. The Wilmington College Band led the parade to the Fairgrounds and past the judges stand. Judges included Carl Shanks, Superintendent of County Schools, Dr. Dalton Peelle, and Kroger Babb. First place was won by Arthur Nichols, Jr. ($5), Second place by George Bond ($2.50).

These are some highlights from the News Journal 43 years (and one day) ago on May 15, 1976:

National headlines

• “National political war heating up again”

(AP) — “Ronald Reagan detoured his Michigan primary campaign today for a stint before the Oklahoma Republican convention, while President Ford was setting off on a whistlestop train tour across southern Michigan. … The Democratic focus was in Michigan and Maryland, where front-runner Jimmy Carter faces challenges on Tuesday from Arizona Rep. Morris Udall and California Gov. Edmund G. Brown, respectively.”

Locally

• “Plane crash kills former local man”

“A former manager of Clinton County’s airport on Curry Road, Robert Gill, about 36, was killed in an airplane crash Thursday morning near the New Mexico/Arizona line. According to the New Mexico State Police at the Las Cruces Post, Gill was piloting the plane. A man stationed with the New Mexico Fish & Wildlife Department was a passenger in the plane. He is reported in critical condition. Gill and his wife Doris moved to New Mexico in December, where Gill was employed by a government agency engaged in shooting coyotes. According to a local man, a close friend of Gills, the crash is believed to have occurred when the plane was caught in a downdraft.”

• “Astros hold on for 6-5 victory”

“LEES CREEK — East Clinton staved off a four-run sixth inning rally by the visiting Clinton-Massie team, and held on for a 6-5 Fort Ancient Valley Conference win Friday. Dave Carnahan and Rick Purkey each homered for the Astros. Howie Boggs struck out nine in the seven innings for East Clinton while evening his record at 2-2.

• “Curtis in district two mile”

“DAYTON — John Curtis, breaking his school record here Friday in the two mile run, qualified for the Class AAA District track meet next week. Curtis won the event, with a time of 9:48:3. He and teammate Tracy Shumaker, who won the sectional high jump Thursday, will be the only Wilmington participants in the district meet.

• Local deaths included Vivian Deck, 77, of New Vienna; and Mary Hadley, 76, of Blanchester.

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre was “The Exorcist.” At the Wilmington Drive-In were “3 Super Hits” — “Nashville Girl”, “All the Lovin’ Kinfolk” and “Hay Country Swinger.”