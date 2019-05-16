Locals earn SSCC nursing degree

Forty-nine graduates of Southern State Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing program were recognized during a May 9 pinning ceremony at the college’s Central Campus in Hillsboro.

Clinton County residents who graduated were Lisa Brown of Midland, Katherine Clements of Martinsville, Lindsay Jodrey of Wilmington, Garrett Lennon of Wilmington, Tessa Newman of Martinsville, Brooke Rose of Wilmington, Sara Scholl of Wilmington and Michele Teboe of Martinsville

Brown, Clements and Jodrey were awarded college honors and were members of Phi Theta Kappa honor society.

Graduate Lisa Brown of Midland opened the evening ceremony with the welcome and introductions, followed by administrative greetings by SSCC President Dr. Kevin Boys and SSCC Director of Nursing Dr. Julianne Krebs.

Closing remarks were delivered by graduate Katherine Clements of Martinsville.

“We’re proud — and grateful — for the career field you have chosen,” said Dr. Kevin Boys, SSCC President, who welcomed the guests and congratulated the students on their accomplishments in the nursing program.

During the pinning of graduates, friends and family members of nursing students were welcomed to join their loved ones on stage and present the graduates with the Associate Degree Nursing graduate pins.

The May 2019 graduates of the Southern State Community College Associate Degree Nursing program