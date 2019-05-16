Two days of fun with new times

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester Area Chamber of Commerce is having its annual 4th of July festivities this July 3-4 downtown.

This year will feature a new time frame for the annual July 4th parade, as well as new hours for festival.

Parade line-up at the high school will begin at 8 a.m. and will leave the school at 10 a.m. this year (not 11:00). Once the parade leaves the high school at 10 a.m, it will makes its way downtown on State Route 28 and then circle back via Center Street.

“This is due to the fact that the parade has gotten so large, we wanted to allow more time for those participating in the parade to be able to get back to their cars and back downtown in time for the free concert that starts at noon,” said Chamber President Lisa Beach.

The theme for the parade this year is “100”. Get as creative with 100 in any way you can — 100 stars, 100 stripes, 100 flags, 100 people, 100 years of ? Get creative! Entry fee is $10 per float, or vehicle, to be in the parade. Trophies will be awarded.

Beach said longer hours, more bands and more fun are packed into this year’s festival.

Starting on July 3 the vendor booths will open at 5 p.m. and stay open until dark. From 5-6:30 p.m. San-ti Band will take the stage. At 6:30 p.m. there will be a pie eating contest. At 7:15 local artist Raine Mari will take the stage and open for Blessid Union of Souls — they will play from 7:30-9 p.m.. Then from 9-11 p.m. local band Sam Burns & Orchard Circle takes the stage.

On July 4th vendor booths will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Rides and inflatables will open at noon after the parade has had time to pass through downtown. This year there will be a rock climbing wall, and electric tubs of fun ride, as well as inflatables.

From noon-3 p.m. Naked Karate Girls will take the stage, followed by Quiet Storm 3-6 p.m.

New this year will be a pre-fireworks party at the school with games, party music and family fun starting at 6:30 p.m.

Beach said the biggest Rozzi’s fireworks display yet will take place at dusk.

”If anyone is interested in having a booth at a festival this year, this is the festival to be in” said Chamber Vice President Toni Barnes. “The free concert lineup is sure to draw very large crowds.”

Barnes said booth space is available starting at $30 and the application can be downloaded from the Chamber website at www.blanchesterchamber.com.

Without the support of local businesses, this event would not be possible. Donations can be made on the Chamber website, or mailed to BACC P.O. Box 274, Blanchester, OH 45107.

Every dollar is appreciated.

Announcements for annual Red, White & Blanchester Blue