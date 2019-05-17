Ohio’s top baby names for ‘18? Liam and Ava

To read about the winners for the biggest jump in popularity and to see how pop culture affects baby names, go to https://www.socialsecurity.gov/news/press/releases/.

The Social Security Administration announced the most popular baby names for Ohio in 2018, and Liam and Ava topped the list.

The top five boys and girls names for 2018 in Ohio were:

Boys

• Liam

• Noah

• William

• Oliver

• Owen

Girls:

• Ava

• Emma

• Olivia

• Amelia

• Harper

The Social Security Administration announced last week that Liam and Emma were the most popular baby names in the U.S.

How does Ohio compare to the rest of the country? Check out Social Security’s website www.socialsecurity.gov to see the top national baby names for 2018.

Sign up now

SSA Acting Commissioner Nancy Berryhill encourages everyone to enjoy the baby names list and create a my Social Security account at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount. My Social Security is a personalized online account that people can use beginning in their working years and continuing while receiving Social Security benefits.

Social Security beneficiaries can have instant access to their benefit verification letter, payment history, and complete earnings record by establishing a my Social Security account. Beneficiaries also can change their address, start or change direct deposit information, and print a replacement SSA-1099 online. People receiving benefits can request a replacement Medicare card online.

People age 18 and older who are not receiving benefits can also sign up for a my Social Security account to get their personalized online Social Security Statement. The online Statement provides workers with secure and convenient access to their Social Security earnings and benefit information, and estimates of future benefits they can use to plan for their retirement.

News Journal