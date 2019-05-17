LOCAL BRIEFS

Martinsville Memorial Day

The Village of Martinsville’s Memorial Day services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27 at the Martinsville IOOF Cemetery at 537 Cemetery Road.

Minister Jim Weible of the Martinsville Methodist Church will be the Memorial Day speaker.

On Saturday, May 25 at 10 a.m. the flags will be placed at all the veterans’ graves — any volunteers would be greatly appreciated in this endeavor.

Kocher on dean’s list

Victoria Kocher of Wilmington qualified for the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. with a grade point average of 3.5.