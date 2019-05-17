Plan for Port William Heritage Days

PORT WILLIAM — The community of Port William invites everyone to be a part of its Port William Heritage Days June 15-16 as well as the parade on Sunday, June 16.

The festival will have plenty for everyone in the family; Featured entertainment is:

Saturday, June 15 — The Hathaways 6-9 p.m. on the main stage.

Sunday, June 16 — Reyna and Dana acoustic duo 3-6 p.m. on the main stage.

The Sunday parade begins at 1 p.m. with lineup beginning at noon south of the bridge/dam. The parade will proceed north on Main Street, east on Cemetery Street, south on Walnut St, with the parade ending/disbanding at 2nd Street and Walnut Street.

To be part of the parade, you must submit a registration form by May 31.

For more information, visitportwilliamfestival.com.