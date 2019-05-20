Wilmington police reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested three subjects during an investigation at the 300 block of Doan Street at 5:32 p.m. on May 13. The arrested included a 28-year-old New Vienna female charged with an alleged probation violation, a 49-year-old Wilmington male charged with allegedly permitting drug abuse, and a 25-year-old Clarksville male for allegedly failing to appear on a vandalism charge.

• At 3:31 p.m. on May 13, police received a report of a Sharp Roku 4K television being stolen from a store on Progress Way.

• At 5:09 p.m. on May 13, a 60-year-old male reported a theft from his vehicle at his Fulton Street residence. The victim advised his vehicle was parked on the road in front of his house over the weekend and sometime between Saturday and Sunday evening, items were taken from inside the unlocked truck. The caller reported that three fishing rod/reel combos — Zebco 33 and one Shakespeare — a fully loaded tackle box and a pair of prescription glasses were stolen.

• At 7:38 a.m. on May 14, a 20-year-old male reported a theft from his vehicle on Sunday evening. The caller reported a tool bag stolen that contained approximately $100 of hand tools along with a $500 Motorola handheld radio. He further reported a pair of 12-inch Crunch speakers with amp, charging cords and a flashlight also stolen.

• At 3:06 p.m. on May 14, a 56-year-old male advised he was walking his dog around Rombach Avenue and found a 33-year-old male on the ground beneath a tree with a bicycle nearby and was not responding. Upon EMS arrival, they determined it was likely the subject was overdosing. EMS began administering naloxone and was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital. Police removed two knives from the subject’s right front pants pocket.

• Police arrested two individuals while responding to a shoplifting report at a Rombach Avenue at 7:56 p.m. on May 14. A 32-year-old Sabina female was arrested for alleged theft and drug paraphernalia and a 45-year-old New Vienna male for alleged theft. Items stolen included earbuds, three knives, and two flashlights. Police seized a glass pipe, two round pills, and a metal tin containing marijuana.

• At 8:42 a.m. on May 16, a handicap placard was reported stolen from a 77-year-old female from the 200 block of Randolph Street.

• At 11:23 a.m. on May 16, a 20-year-old Blanchester male reported multiple items stolen from his vehicle while it was at North Spring Street in Wilmington. Items stolen included a backpack, multiple drum sticks, four notebooks, and multiple pieces of clothing.

• At 11:07 p.m. on May 16, police arrested a 39-year-old male for alleged criminal trespass after responding to a reported heroin overdose on South South Street.

