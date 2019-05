The East Clinton High School Class of 2019 is ready to move on in more ways than one, as some more-than-ready-to-graduate seniors apparently have proclaimed.

The East Clinton High School Class of 2019 is ready to move on in more ways than one, as some more-than-ready-to-graduate seniors apparently have proclaimed. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_EC-sign.jpg The East Clinton High School Class of 2019 is ready to move on in more ways than one, as some more-than-ready-to-graduate seniors apparently have proclaimed. Elizabeth Clark photo