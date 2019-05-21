Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions: Drug charges, thefts, domestic incidents

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between May 13 and May 17, 2019:

• Nathaniel Green, 75, of Dayton, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from May 16, 2019-May 16, 2020, fined $700, assessed $125 court costs. Operator’s license was destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective May 24, 2019. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-high test and a left of center violation were dismissed.

• Dylan Goodwin, 21, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 90 days in jail (78 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Goodwin must take part in supervised probation, complete 10 hours of community service, and write a letter of apology. A no-contact order was terminated.

• Christopher Conger, 27, of Wilmington, carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession, sentenced to 30 days in jail (15 days suspended), fined $650, assessed $375 court costs. Conger must commit no further offenses for two years and must no possess a firearm or deadly weapon for two years. The firearm was forfeited for disposition, according to law.

• Gage Mercer, 18, of Sabina, three counts of theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail (24 days suspended), fined $750, assessed $375. Mercer must commit no further offenses for six years, complete non-reporting probation, write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, pay $251.16 in restitution, and complete 16 hours of community service.

• Chrisdy Middleton, 27, of Morrow, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 100 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $250 court costs. Middleton must complete eight hours of community service, must commit no further offenses for four years, complete non-reporting probation, write a letter of apology to the victim, and have no contact with them.

• Casey Lundy, 36, of Wilmington, drug possession, unauthorized use of property, sentenced to 120 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $250 court costs. Lundy must take part in supervised probation and complete eight hours of community service. The seized dirt bike is forfeited for disposition.

• Jared Mitchener, 21, of Wilmington, theft, protection order violation, sentenced to 105 days in jail (85 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Mitchener must take part in supervised probation, write a letter of apology to the victim, and have no contact with the incident location.

• Skylar Brown, 21, of Lynchburg, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge. Brown must complete eight hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim, must commit no further offenses, and complete non-reporting probation for two years.

• James Madison Jr., 20, of Fairborn, protection order violation, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Madison must have no contact with the victim except as court ordered.

• Shawn Wells, 39, of Clarksville, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Wells must have no contact with the victims and must not commit any further offenses for the rest of the year. A second trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Zachary Pryor, 35, of Greenfield, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge. Pryor must have no contact with the victims, must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.

• Jacob Juilfs, 29, of Sabina, theft, sentenced to 15 days in jail (ten days suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Juilfs must take part in supervised probation, write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and pay $24.14 in restitution.

• Sara Musser, 34, of Martinsville, two counts of drug instrument possession, sentenced to twelve days in jail, fined $500, assessed $250 court costs. A no operator’s license charge was dismissed.

• Michael Orr, 34, of Hillsboro, unauthorized use of property, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Orr must complete eight hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and pay $300 in restitution. The offense was amended from a receiving stolen property charge.

• Dawn Lanham, 32, of Wilmington, hit-skip, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), operator’s license was suspended from May 8-Nov. 8, 2019, fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Lanham must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years. A no operator’s license and a failure to control charge were dismissed.

• Caty Miles, 29, of Clarksville, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The contraband was ordered destroyed.

• Stephanie Martin, 36, of Midland, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court cost.s The contraband was ordered destroyed.

• Charles Radabaugh, 33, of Hillsboro, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• William Hamm, 38, of Blanchester, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Amy Bargerhuff, 43, of Wilmington, assault, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. Bargerhuff must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for the rest of the year.

• Alicia Bennett, 32, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Steven Ramirez Jr., 31, of Fairfield, littering in park, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Ramirez.

• Darrell Davidson, 41, of Middletown, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Davidson.

• Michael Moore, 46, of Blanchester, littering, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Moore.

• Christopher Wilson, 34, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Wilson.

• Terry Clark, 19, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, fined $200, assessed $250 court costs. The cases were waived by Clark.

• Daneshia Craddock, 25, of Cincinnati, going to 96 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Craddock.

• Kenny Essen, 44, of Urbana, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Essen.

• Aden Mohamed, 30, of Louisville, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Mohamed.

• Yuexia Ning, 53, of Canonsburg, going 95 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Ning.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

