Sheriff’s reports: Sword incident and stolen power tools

• Deputies arrested a 20-year-old New Vienna male for alleged domestic violence after responding to the 300 block of School Street in Martinsville. According to the report, when deputies arrived the 21-year-old male victim said his brother — the suspect — was “in the backyard with two swords threatening to kill him with them.” The deputies located the suspect screaming “that they stole his money and he wanted it back.” A deputy pulled a taser out and told the suspect to calm down. The suspect complied and was placed in investigative custody. The victim told deputies he was asleep when the suspect woke him up screaming “you stole my money.” The two then got into a physical fight, the suspect grabbed two swords and “threatened to kill everyone in the house.” The suspect, after being told his Miranda Rights, said the victim stole his money which is why he grabbed the swords. The suspect advised he was leaving for Florida, he worked for the Sheriff’s Office, and owned “the sheriff’s patrol vehicle.” Deputies asked when was the last time he did drugs and he stated “it’s been two days,” according to the report. No physical injuries were observed on the victim but they did see a ripped blue shirt belonging to him. The suspect was transported to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

• At 8:07 a.m. on May 16, deputies responded to the 3000 block of State Route 134 South in Wilmington, Union Township, on a burglary report. According to the report, several power tools, valued at $1,088, were stolen from a barn at the residence. An acquaintance of the 50-year-old male victim is indicated as a suspect.

• At 4:04 p.m. on May 15, an 82-year-old female from Wilmington, Union Township, reported five of her bank checks were stolen and cashed at a local bank with a forged signature. The report indicates over $500 were cashed from the checks. Two known subjects to the victim are listed as suspects.

