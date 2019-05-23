WSF honors Excellence in Teaching: 5 Wilmington educators recognized

The Wilmington Schools Foundation presented the 2019 Williams Excellence in Teaching Awards on May 22 at the District Staff Recognition breakfast. This year the Wilmington Schools Foundation recognized a teacher from each building. Each teacher received a certificate and $200 to spend in their classroom. The Williams Award was established in 1996 by the WHS Class of 1945. It honors the memory of two devoted teachers, Woodrow and Esther Williams, who dedicated their professional lives to excellence in education. The awards are presented each year to teachers who reflect the enthusiasm, dedication, preparation, and inspiration the Williams exhibited.

This year’s award winners were

Jeff Warix, 5th grade teacher at East End Elementary,

Rebecca Haberlandt 7th grade math teacher at WMS,

Kristin de Fasselle, 3rd grade teacher at Denver Place Elementary,

Courtney Caparso, kindergarten teacher at Holmes Elementary, and

Justin Tomlin, Science teacher at WHS.

Jen Martin, Principal at East End Elementary, said “Mr. Warix goes above and beyond with students. He develops genuine relationships with kids and truly cares about each and everyone of them. He develops his planning time to check in and spend time with multiple students throughout the building, He is accessible to all staff and students daily and East End is very fortunate to have such a positive role model and influence.” Karen Long, Principal of Holmes Elementary had this to say about Mrs. Caparso, “ Courtney serves on the building leadership team and is a leader among her peers on her teacher based team and as a mentor teacher. She has assisted with pre-school to kindergarten transition meetings, meeting with families and learning about new incoming kindergartners and sharing information with her fellow kindergarten colleagues,.” Cortney Karchner-Rethmel couldn’t say enough about Kristin de Fasselle. “She is a strong leader in the building, who continuously changes practices in the classroom based on student need. She is always willing to try new ideas and think outside the box to help students be successful. Throughout her time at Denver Place Elementary she has taken an leadership roles and helping her team continue to grow. Denver would not be the same without her.” According to Bert Martini, Principal at WMS, “ “Rebecca Haberlandt is the ultimate team player at Wilmington Middle School. Mrs. Haberlandt works hard on instructional planning, helps other teachers around her, and looks out for the best interest of the school as a whole. Her insight is valued by the staff and she is constantly dedicated at a high level to the students and staff of WMS, as she seeks to have balance with her family. A few of her accomplishments include students consistently earing high growth, being a team leader and helping with the math club and Rube Goldberg club. .” Matt Unger, principal at WHS, spoke highly of Mr. Tomlin saying, ” He is continually looking for ways to make his class more engaging and meaningful for his students. He is always positive and sees the best in every student and situation. Justin has a great sense of humor and uses it to connect with staff and students.”

If you would like to help keep this tradition going, please feel free to include a donation to the Williams Excellence in Teaching Award with your membership dues.

