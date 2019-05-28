Farm Bureau to hold Member Appreciation Day

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Farm Bureau will kick off its 2019 summer programs with a “Member Appreciation Day” on Saturday, June 1 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Clinton County Farmers Market located on Mulberry Street in downtown Wilmington.

Members will be able to show their membership ID cards and receive a $5 voucher they can use at the Farmers Market. There will also be many prizes and giveaways at the Farm Bureau tent to celebrate our members.

Clinton County Farm Bureau has been a long-time supporter of the Clinton County Farmers Market. The local Farm Bureau is not only excited to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Ohio Farm Bureau, but they are also excited to celebrate the first day of the summer market for Clinton County Farmers Market.

The Clinton County Farmers Market is a great way to build community and celebrate our rural county, stated a media release.

For more information or to participate, please contact the county Farm Bureau office at 937-382-4407 or email clinton@ofbf.org .