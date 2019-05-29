Local Briefs: Storm the Castle this weekend; ECMS honors Carey, Jones

Storm the Castle II

With 80 percent of the new Castle Park II playground at David Williams Park in Wilmington complete, volunteers are needed to finish it during three build days — May 31-June 1 from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Approximately 40 volunteers per shift are needed to get the park finished — first shift from 8 a.m. to noon, second from 12:30-4:30 p.m. and third from 5-8 p.m. To volunteer, sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a054ba8a622a4fd0-castle3

Carey, Jones earns EC awards

Brian Carey. an eighth-grade math teacher, has been named the East Clinton Middle School Educator of the Year, Principal Robbin Luck announced.

Carey is also East Clinton’s varsity baseball coach and girls golf coach.

April Jones won the award for ECMS Support Staff of the Year.