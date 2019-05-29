BAC awards Integrity Scholarships

The Clinton County Business Advisory Council is pleased to announce the following recipients of the 2019 Integrity Scholarship:

• Benjamin McAllister, Wilmington City Schools

• Hailey Fugate, Wilmington City Schools

• Kyra France, Wilmington City Schools

• Tyler Beam, Clinton-Massie Local Schools

• Emily Brausch, Clinton-Massie Local Schools

• Brayden Fields, Blanchester Local Schools

• Richard Davis, Blanchester Local Schools

• Olivia Gundler, Blanchester Local Schools

The scholarship was initiated in 1998 as a way to make the cost of post secondary education more affordable to deserving students. The recipients are selected based on attributes such as ethics, ambition, and academic promise.

This year, eight students were awarded $700 scholarships. The generosity of the following businesses and individuals in Clinton County made this year’s scholarship possible: Air Transport Services Group, Inc., McCarty Gardens LLC, Allen Color Company, Main Street Yoga, American Equipment Service Inc., Melvin Stone Company, BDK Feed & Supply, Nationwide Insurance-Paul Hall, Bush Auto Place, Naylor’s Furniture, Croghan AutoCare Ltd., New Sabina Industries Inc., David Chestnut D.D.S., Peelle Law Offices, Clinton Memorial Hospital, Smith-Feike-Minton Inc., Curless Printing Company, Phil & Vicki Snow, D & E Equipment, South Central Ohio OBGYN, Ferno-Washington Inc., Southern Ohio ESC, First National Bank of Blanchester, Vital Fitness, First State Bank, and Wilmington Iron & Metal

This is the 22nd year for the BAC Scholarship and including the seven recipients listed, one hundred and fifty graduates have been awarded scholarships totaling over $77,000.

The Clinton County Foundation administers the scholarship fund. A campaign for the 2020 scholarship drive will begin in October.

