Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions continued

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between May 20 and May 24, 2019:

• Larry Nunley, 49, of Wilmington, permitted drug abuse, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Faris Parker, 35, of Martinsville, persistent disorderly conduct, sentenced to three days in jail, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from a trespassing charge.

• Eric Garcia, 32, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Garcia must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• William Waln, 19, of Wilmington, drug possession, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Lloyd Boatride, 45, of Wintersville, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Boatrite must complete 40 hours of community service

• Mikael Doyle-Pruitt, 32, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Keyana Carpenter, 18, of Clarksville, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Carpenter.

• Austin Embree, 21, of Wilmington, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case the waived by Embree.

• Kathleen Johnson, 20, of Wilmington, having an open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $65, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Johnson.

• Floyd Adams, 27, of Wilmington, no camping permit, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Adams.

• Kara Schaeffer, 24, of Enon, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Schaeffer.

• Paul Jernigan II, 22, of Wilmington, reckless operation, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Jernigan.

• Marisa Munoz, 21, of Monroe, going 106 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Munoz.

• Zachary Matthews, 21, of Leesburg, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $200, assessed $250 court costs. The cases were waived by Matthews.

• Elizabeth Hardesty, 34, of Sabina, having an open container in a prohibited area, fined $65, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Hardesty.

• Venus Roark, 26, of Blanchester, theft. Sentencing stayed.

