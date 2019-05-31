Wilmington foster parents recognized

Marie and Todd Smith from Wilmington recently received thanks from Beech Acres Parenting Center for providing more than five years of foster care service.

To mark National Foster Care Month, the Smiths and other foster families were recognized during a ceremony in downtown Cincinnati sponsored by The TQL Foundation.

Marie Smith is pastor of the Wilmington United Methodist Church.

At any given time in Hamilton County, there are about 1,200 children in foster care, with even more children adding to that number from Clermont, Butler, Warren and other Greater Cincinnati counties. Foster care is a critical safety net that enhances the lives of children while providing support to their families.

Dozens of foster parents attended the ceremony. Beech Acres gave special thanks to couples who have five years of foster care service or who have chosen to adopt. Beech Acres also thanked families who provide respite care, which gives a short-term respite for original foster parents.

Beech Acres has been matching foster parents with children for more than 40 years, providing ongoing training and support to families who are interested in serving their community in this way. Interested families can reach out through beechacres.org or call 513-231-6630 to learn more.

Marie Smith, left, and Todd Smith, right, with Rebecca Hammoor of Beech Acres Parenting Center. Courtesy photo