Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions: O.V.I., domestic cases

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between May 28 and May 31, 2019:

• Jack Hendricks, 24, of Columbus, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (170 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Feb. 10, 2019 to Feb. 10, 2020, fined $700, assessed $125 court costs. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective May 28, 2019. Hendricks must take part in non-reporting probation for two years. Operator’s license was destroyed. Additional charges of O.V.I.-low breathalyzer and a one-way traffic violation were dismissed.

• Lincoln Donaldson, 37, of Midland, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Donaldson must complete a batterer intervention program through Alternatives to Violence Center, must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Curtis Heckert Jr., 19, of Sabina, domestic violence. If Heckert successfully completes anger management by Sept. 5, 2019, then the case will be dismissed on the state’s motion. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Jana Taylor, 51, of Clarksville, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (178 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from May 29, 2019 to May 29, 2020, fined $1,075, fined $125 court costs. Taylor must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Operator’s license destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective June 10, 2019. An additional O.V.I. charge and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Katina Shoemaker, 34, of Blanchester, drug instrument possession, falsification, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $250 court costs. Shoemaker must take part in supervised probation.

• Robert Childers, 29, of Hillsboro, obstructing official business, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, resisting arrest, sentenced to 120 days in jail (105 days suspended), fined $1,250, assessed $375 court costs. Childers must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. A lights on bike violation along with marijuana possession charge and a second obstructing official business charge was dismissed.

• Justin Phillips, 37, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Phillips must complete supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine.

• Amber Docter, 25, of Sabina, obstructing official business, sentenced to 15 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges of fictitious registration and driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine were dismissed.

• Rhonda Arnold, 50, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The fine and jail time are stayed to allow Arnold to complete diversion. Arnold must have no contact with the victim and must write a letter of apology.

• Rose Bertsch, 46, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The fine and jail time are stayed to allow Bertsch to complete diversion. Bertsch must have no contact with the victim and must write a letter of apology.

• Asia Tippie, 29, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to seven days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Ronald Rowley, 53, of Clarksville, drug instrument possession, sentenced to seven days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Dale Cowman, 28, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, seat belt violation, fined $60, assessed $250 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Russell Arn, 49, of Xenia, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Tiana Tabor, 35, of Columbus, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Tabor.

• Thomas Zubrowski, 21, of Mason, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Zubrowski.

• Susan Ross, 28, of New Vienna, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Ross.

• Juan Garcia Jr., 28, of Jupiter, driving under suspension-financial, going 69 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $280, assessed $250 court costs. The cases were waived by Garcia.

• William Crutcher Jr., 46, of Clarksville, criminal damages. Sentencing stayed.

