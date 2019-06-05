CCSO: Deputies make large drug bust

CLINTON COUNTY — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies recently made a large drug bust.

Deputies stopped Blake Richards, 24, of Huber Heights, Ohio in the area of State Route 68 and Interstate 71 on May 22, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

During the stop deputies discovered that Richards was in possession of bulk amounts of marijuana and marijuana wax, the CCSO reported.

Richards was arrested on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs and incarcerated in the Clinton County Adult Detention Facility on a bond of $25,000, the CCSO said.

All evidence recovered was sent to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) for analysis. The case has been presented to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office for determination of additional charges.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies seized these illegal drugs from a Huber Heights man. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_IMG_6041.jpg The Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies seized these illegal drugs from a Huber Heights man. Clinton County Sheriff’s Office