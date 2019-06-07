Streamkeepers presents two grants

The Clinton Streamkeepers awarded two grants to local groups to continue water quality testing in the Wilmington area. The grants were awarded from the Sture Fredrik Anliot Fund. Professor Anliot taught Biology at Wilmington College for 35 years and had a keen interest in preserving the environment. Faculty and students at Wilmington College will monitor water and sediment quality in Lytle Creek as part of a new curriculum that includes water quality measurements, sediment core sampling, and invertebrate counts starting this September. Wilmington Chemistry Professor Michael Goldcamp will be assisted by Professor Audrey McGowin in the Chemistry Department at Wright State University.

