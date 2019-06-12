Municipal court dispositions continued

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 3 and June 7, 2019:

• Katelyn Sexton, 23, of Xenia, criminal damages, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Sexton must write a letter of apology to the victim, must commit no further for two years, complete non-reporting probation, and pay $388.69 in restitution.

• Michael Zugg, 37, of Wilmington, O.V.I.-suspension, sentenced to 28 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from April 29, 2019 to April 29, 2020, fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Zugg’s vehicle was ordered immobilized for 30 days. If non-compliant, Zugg will be held in contempt of court.

• David Lytle, 27, of Sabina, unauthorized use of property, sentenced to 17 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Lytle must have no contact with the victim. The offense was amended from a receiving stolen property charge.

• Trenton Hibbs, 21, of New Vienna, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Hibbs must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, pay $30.40 in restitution, must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Xavier Jones, 22, of Wilmington, assault. Jones will be remanded to jail without bond until June 26 for sentencing. A criminal damages charge was dismissed.

• Arntanaro Nelson, 33, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Alexander Jones, 24, of Midland, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Patrina Wright, 55, wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Mike Parker III, 26, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of property, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from a theft charge. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Casey Lundy, 36, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine charge and two driving under suspension-failing to reinstate charges were dismissed.

• Timothy Moore, 50, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an aggravated menacing charge.

• Robert Brannigan, 53, of Hinsdale, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Brannigan.

• Skylar Maag, 18, of Washington Court House, going 91 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Maag.

• Seth McClure, 34, of Chillicothe, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was by McClure.

• Austin Ortberg, 23, of Morrow, no fishing license, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Ortberg.

• Alec Ortberg, 22, of Middletown, no fishing license, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Ortberg.

• Jaylen Martin, 18, of Lewis Center, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Martin.

• Debra Messenger, 63, of Lithonia, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Messenger.

• Ariel Barat, 25, of Canal Fulton, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $!25 court costs. The case was waived by Barat.

• Ryan Lewis, 19, of Wilmington, assured clear distance, texting while driving, fined $60, assessed $250 court costs. The cases were waived by Lewis.