More incidents from Wilmington police reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police received a report of an assault on June 3. According to the report, a female advised her husband has been verbally and physically abusive. She advised he struck her in the face last week after an argument causing her eye to swell and showed a picture of her injury. She presented a voice mail left from her husband stating he was going to “beat her …” and called her another derogatory word. She advised she did not report the physical harm sooner because she fears for her life. The officer gathered a written statement from the victim then responded to their residence. Upon arrival, the officer observed the suspect sitting toward the back of the driveway listening to music and his arm appeared to have a laceration and he was bleeding. The officer spoke with the suspect who became “irate and advised he wanted to be left alone.” Another officer arrived on scene and began speaking with the suspect. The suspect advised what he referenced suicide by cop in the voice mail was “stupid’ and advised he did not want to die. He showed the knife he cut himself with but did not want to give it to officers for safe keeping. Officers advised both parties to stay clear of each other for the evening. The case would be sent to the prosecutor for review.

• At 7:08 a.m. on June 4, an officer was approached by a 45-year-old female who advised her lion statue was stolen from her property on West Main Street. The statue was valued at $108.

• At 7:30 a.m. on June 4, a 43-year-old male reported that his Motorola G5 Boost cell phone was stolen from his residence on Belmont Avenue.

• Police arrested a 19-year-old male for alleged underage consumption after responding a disturbance report on West Main Street at 12:53 a.m. on June 5.

• At 9:59 a.m. on June 6, a 31-year-old male reported his wallet was stolen from his car sometime overnight while at his residence on North South Street.

• Police charged a 25-year-old male two counts of alleged assault after responding to a domestic assault report at a store on Progress Way at 5:19 p.m. on June 6. A 21-year-old female is listed as the victim.

• At 5:46 p.m. on June 6, police received a report of shoplifting at a Progress Way store. A 50-year-old Washington Court House male is listed as the suspect.

• At 7:13 p.m. on June 6, police received a report of a shoplifting at a Rombach Avenue store. A 33-year-old male is listed as a suspect.

• At 7:16 a.m. on June 7, a 36-year-old male reported that sometime overnight his vehicle was egged at some point while it was at his residence on South South Street.

• At 4:28 p.m. on June 8, a 61-year-old male advised a 40-year-old female let a male subject into his apartment on Doan Street and “they drew on the walls.” The resident also advised that the suspect stole his wallet that had his SSN card, and Medical card. He advised no money was taken.

• Police arrested a 33-year-old female on two counts of alleged criminal trespass, two counts of alleged theft, and for allegedly resisting arrest after responding to a theft report at a store on Progress Way at 7:23 p.m. on June 8. According to the report, the suspect allegedly stole multiple yard care equipment valued at $703 in total.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_WPD-Badge-2.jpg