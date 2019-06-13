5 to 10 more for the 4th: Clinton County Community Band seeks additional members

WILMINGTON — They’re not looking for 76 trombones to lead the way — just a few people to fill the ranks.

Eric Stanton, director of the Clinton County Community Band, would like to see the group go from its 20-25 regular members to at least 30 members.

“Our strength is good, individual members sound good, we just need a couple sections filled,” said Stanton. “We need a percussionist or two, one or two trumpets, saxophones, more clarinets.”

Stanton is also putting the word out for those who play more unique instruments, such as the oboe, bassoon, and maybe another tuba player.

“We’re not going to turn anyone away who has skills required (high school level at least) … we’d certainly love to get up to 30 members,” he said. “The concert is in no danger of not happening. We’re playing rain or shine. But our numbers have dwindled, so it’s recruitment time again.”

He graduated from Wilmington High School in 2007, but he’s always kept his “band kid” side of him by giving music lessons and being the director of the band, which he started doing last year.

He says being a part of the community band is a great way to be a part of the community and its festivities.

“It’s being a part of community endeavors. It brings you closer to the members of the community,” he said. “Playing during the Fourth of July ceremony is great, and the band is the precursor to the fireworks. I personally enjoy it, and the tribute to the armed services is always touching.”

Shelley Keiter, who has played clarinet with the Clinton County Community Band for about 10 years, says she’d like to see more join the group.

“The last two years, we haven’t had any other group out there playing for the Fourth. So, we’re kind of the main source of entertainment, meaning we’ve had a more attentive audience,” she added.

Dannie Sollars, a baritone horn player, said, “It’s an excellent opportunity to play challenging music, meet new people, and contribute to the performing arts in our community.”

Practices for the Fourth of July show are 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the Wilmington High School band room. The last practice will be July 2. Anyone interested in joining should contact Stanton at 937-218-2604; if you don’t have your instrument, they’ll assist in getting one.

When you call or text Stanton, include your email address for updates and notices about future community band events such as the HoliDazzle Concert.

Eric Stanton conducts the Clinton County Community Band during a rehearsal for last year's Fourth of July concert.

