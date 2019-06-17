DAR, CCHS celebrate Flag Day

Members of the George Clinton Chapter of NSDAR celebrated Flag Day on June 14 with the donation and dedication of a new flag for the Clinton County Historical Society.

After welcoming members and guests, Regent Frances Sharp gave a short history of the George Clinton Chapter and flags for the historical society.

A News Journal clipping from July 3, 1980 shows Arlene Williams, CCHS volunteer, placing a new flag in the front porch flag holder as the historical society got Rombach Place ready for Independence Day. That new flag had been donated to the society by George Clinton Chapter, NSDAR.

In 1987, to celebrate the bicentennial of the U.S. Constitution, the George Clinton Chapter donated to CCHS a flag and the flag pole that stands in front of the Clinton County Historical Society.

To celebrate Flag Day, George Clinton Chapter donated and dedicated a new flag to the Clinton County Historical Society.

Regent Frances Sharp presented the new flag to Shelby Boatman, Executive Director of the Clinton County Historical Society. Boatman and Carolyn Matthews, a DAR member when the flag pole was presented, were escorted to the flag pole by Clinton County Fellow and Eagle Scout Alex Hudson. Together they unfurled the new flag, attached it to the pole and raised the new Stars and Stripes to fly proudly in front of the Clinton County Historical Society.

Those in attendance recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang the National Anthem. George Clinton Chapter Chaplin Barbara Scarboro ended the dedication ceremony with a benediction.

Shelby Boatman, Frances Sharp, Alex Hudson and Carolyn Matthews were participants in the flag presentation. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_Picture-2.jpg Shelby Boatman, Frances Sharp, Alex Hudson and Carolyn Matthews were participants in the flag presentation. Courtesy photo