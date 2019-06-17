Ohio driver fatally shot while delivering pizza

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police in Ohio say a pizza delivery driver has been fatally shot while parked in front of a house in Cleveland.

Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said in a release that the shooting happened early Sunday around midnight. Ciaccia says police found the 28-year-old man inside a car that had crashed into two parked cars. He died at the scene.

Police say preliminary information indicates the man was delivering pizza for a Papa John’s when two males pulled up in a vehicle. Investigators say the men reportedly exited the car they were in and fired shots at the victim from both sides of his car before driving away.

The delivery driver’s car traveled a short distance, crashing into the two parked cars.

Police haven’t released the driver’s identity.