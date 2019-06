A Wilmington man accused of robbing a bank is being sought after he cut off his ankle monitor late Friday night.

A warrant has been issued for Bascum Lloyd Hall, 50.

A BOLO — Be On the LookOut alert — has been issued for Hall, according to the Dayton Daily News.

Anyone who sees Hall or knows his location should contact police.

Franklin police identified Hall as a suspect in a Union Savings Bank robbery in March.