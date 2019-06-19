RockFest 19 fundraiser features 9 bands

WILMINGTON — Nine bands over 12 hours will play on Saturday, June 22 at Buffalo Wild Wings in Wilmington to benefit the Jessi Hull Family who a year ago unexpectedly lost their husband and father Darren K. Hull, 42, a New Vienna resident and East Clinton graduate.

This event, called RockFest 19, is organized by Wings of Love. Buffalo Wild Wings will provide 15 percent of all food orders to Wings of Love. There also will be a 50/50 drawing, raffles, and monetary donations are welcome.

Darren left behind his wife, Jessi Dupuis Hull, and two daughters, Riley, 10, and Ella, 7.

RockFest 19 will be held from noon to midnight at Buffalo Wild Wings, 143 Fairway Drive in Wilmington.

The music lineup is: Back Porch Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; Saints Among Us from 2 to 3 p.m.; Sam Miller from 3 to 4 p.m.; The Teacher’s Pet Band from 4 to 5 p.m.; Chas & the Lowdowns from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Ves Akimbo from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Streetwise Band from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Ryan and the Attire from 9 to 10 p.m.; and the Organic Bandits from 10:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. midnight.

The Wings of Love Foundation is a charity organization created to help families with children that have suffered an unexpected loss to one or both parents, said organizer Jeff Rulon.

“In December 2017 it hit home when my brother-in-law, Shawn Adams [of Martinsville], died suddenly at the age of 39 leaving five children behind. It was at this point I brought up the idea of creating a foundation to my beautiful wife Amanda here in Clinton County to honor Shawn and the family he left behind,” Rulon said.

“It was decided that we would use my talents in music to bring people together every year to honor and benefit another family struck by this kind of tragedy. I was able to find an amazing partner in the Wilmington Buffalo Wild Wings location to host this event year to year.

“In partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings our goal is to grow this event every year. It is a way for us to remember Shawn and give back to our local families that find themselves in the same circumstances. If the funds raised can help put food on the table, pay some bills or even go into an education fund, then it is well worth the time,” added Rulon.

The Hull Family from left are Riley, the late Darren Hull, Jessi Dupuis Hull, and Ella. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_family_p.jpg The Hull Family from left are Riley, the late Darren Hull, Jessi Dupuis Hull, and Ella. Courtesy photo