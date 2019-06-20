Annual Relay for Life set for Saturday

WILMINGTON — Clinton County’s 20th Anniversary Relay for Life is all set for Saturday, June 22 at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park.
The event, held 11 a.m.-11 p.m., is to bring awareness and support to those family and friends we have lost to cancer.
There is a themed lap every hour, and many activities including a K9 demonstration with various games to keep all actively engaged and participating.
Whether you’re a member of a team or you just want to stop by and show your support, you’re invited to attend and help make a difference. There will be food available.
Lap theme and activities/games include:
• 11 a.m.-noon, Opening Ceremony
• Noon-1 p.m., Wild Life Safari (wear your camouflage)
• 1-2 p.m., Hawaiian Luau
• 2-3 p.m., Crazy Hats/K9 Demonstration
• 3-4 p.m., Sports of All Sorts/Frozen T-Shirt
• 4-5 p.m., Superheroes — Walk with K9; Lap: Demonstration
• 5-6 p.m., Red, White, Blue; Soldiers Lap — Veterans
• 6-7 p.m., Cowboy or Western
• 7-8 p.m., Backwards Lap — Wear everything backwards
• 8-9 p.m., Purple Power Hour
• 9-10 p.m., Glow in the Dark — Luminaria Ceremony
• 10-11 p.m., Put on your PJ’s; Closing