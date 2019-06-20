Annual Relay for Life set for Saturday

WILMINGTON — Clinton County’s 20th Anniversary Relay for Life is all set for Saturday, June 22 at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park.

The event, held 11 a.m.-11 p.m., is to bring awareness and support to those family and friends we have lost to cancer.

There is a themed lap every hour, and many activities including a K9 demonstration with various games to keep all actively engaged and participating.

Whether you’re a member of a team or you just want to stop by and show your support, you’re invited to attend and help make a difference. There will be food available.

Lap theme and activities/games include:

• 11 a.m.-noon, Opening Ceremony

• Noon-1 p.m., Wild Life Safari (wear your camouflage)

• 1-2 p.m., Hawaiian Luau

• 2-3 p.m., Crazy Hats/K9 Demonstration

• 3-4 p.m., Sports of All Sorts/Frozen T-Shirt

• 4-5 p.m., Superheroes — Walk with K9; Lap: Demonstration

• 5-6 p.m., Red, White, Blue; Soldiers Lap — Veterans

• 6-7 p.m., Cowboy or Western

• 7-8 p.m., Backwards Lap — Wear everything backwards

• 8-9 p.m., Purple Power Hour

• 9-10 p.m., Glow in the Dark — Luminaria Ceremony

• 10-11 p.m., Put on your PJ’s; Closing

Sydney Ilg, Megan Halloran, Shania Williams and Abigail Tackett walk during the 2017 Clinton County Relay for Life. Among the luminaria at the local 2018 Relay for Life was this one in memory of Mandy Parker. A superhero made an appearance at last year's Clinton County Relay for Life — Clayton Earley, shown with his Pappy Randy Riley.