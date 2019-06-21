More Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Subway, 2855-B SR 73 South, Wilmington, June 12. Follow-up. Critical: Meatballs on the hot holding unit were 117-122°F (hot foods must be kept at 135°F or above to help reduce bacterial growth). Sauces in reach-in cooler were not dated. Sauces on the make line were not dated.

There were boxes of crackers and single-service silverware stored under hand sink. Seal hanging down around the fan in the Continental freezer. There is a ladder pushed against the door of the Norlake freezer with a case of pop in front of it to hold the door shut. Dumpsters behind the store had open lids. Wall underneath hand sink in the kitchen was dirty with debris. There were mops stored in mop sink (mop tops were actually stored down in mop sink).

*This is second violation for all of the above violations.

New violations: the seal on the walk-in cooler is cracked/broken.

Three previous violations corrected. Thank you.

Follow-up: Approx. June 26.

• Subway (inside Wal-Mart), 2825 SR 73 South, Wilmington, Follow-up/Complaint.

Critical: Upon entering the store, there was one employee working. Employee made pizza for patron, then put pizza cutter in the hand sink. Employee took off gloves to take money, then just put new gloves on in-between each of next 3 customers. No handwashing. When I asked to speak to manager, was told no manager here. Tiffany is manager for both stores, but she is out for the day. I asked who was in charge. I was told nobody. Another employee arrived and I was told they were both just working there.

Received new complaint (June 7): “Cooler where sandwiches are made are filthy, cheese dried out, sauce bottles are dirty, chicken pieces in the lettuce, very dirty, spoon in tuna salad had dried tuna on it.”

Critical: Meatballs sitting on counter entire time I watched employees (10 minutes). Checked temperature: 102°F. Meatballs were then placed in the hot well. Asked employee if they checked temperature. they said no, they heat in microwave, then just put it in hot well. Asked how they know product is hot. They didn’t. None of the bottles of sauces on the line, in reach-in prep cooler or walk-in cooler were properly dated.

The glass doors/windows on the make line were dirty. The edge around prep cooler had food debris build-up. Freezer has ice accumulation on boxes and ceiling. Carpet in dry storage area is dirty.

**Overall handwashing and sanitation need to improve. *Facility must have person in charge at all times! Will be contacting owner and management company regarding ongoing violations.

Follow-up: Approx. June 25.

• Happy Wok, 1655 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, June 11. Received complaint regarding someone becoming ill after eating sweet and sour chicken with white rice. Waiting for lab confirmation on foodborne testing. Employee has serve-safe certification available.

Critical: Using latex gloves in kitchen. All gloves must be non-latex to prevent contamination. General Tso’s chicken sitting by the fryer was 51°F. (Must be kept cold at 41°F or below). No food that is cooked or prepared in walk-in cooler is properly dated. There were two boxes of shrimp thawing on drain board of 3-compartment sink.

Employee has coffee cup sitting on top of prep cooler. Lid has opening cut to drink from. Towels were being used in reach-in cooler to cover foods. There are broken floor tiles in kitchen area. Front door standing open with no screens. Wall beside fryer is cracked.

Follow-up: Approx. July 11.

