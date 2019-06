WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School Class of 1957 will have an event in July to celebrate their 80th birthdays.

The celebration will be held on Saturday, July 20 at the Clinton County Senior Center, located at 717 North Nelson Avenue, Wilmington. There will be a social time at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m.

Please make reservations and payment arrangements by contacting Barbara Hamilton at 937-382-3921 or tripletgma@aol.com . The cost of dinner is $18 per person.