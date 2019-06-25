More incident reports from Wilmington Police Dept.

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 2:36 p.m. on June 21, a 2002 Cadillac Deville being driven by a 60-year-old male struck a vehicle driven by a 46-year-old male. The 60-year-old male failed to stop after the crash and was arrested and charged with alleged OVI, hit-skip leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to maintain reasonable control, according to the report. Authorities collected a sample of the beer that was located in the vehicle as evidence.

• At 6:04 p.m. on June 21, police responded to a soup kitchen on East Main Street on the report a 45-year-old male suspect “trying to beat up a girl.” A 43-year-old female who arrived at the station and advised that her husband, the suspect, is intoxicated and attempting to fight a female. Police responded to the East Main Street location and the staff was speaking with the suspect outside. The suspect advised the female started who was not inside and the staff advised that she left. Police did observe an odor of alcoholic beverages coming from his person and warned him for disorderly conduct.

• Police received a report of phone harassment at 6:28 p.m. on June 22 taking place at the 100 block of A Street involving a 46-year-old Midland female suspect and two Wilmington females — ages 20 and 47.

• At 7:17 p.m. on June 22, a 49-year-old male reported his son’s blue Schwinn 26 inch bicycle from their residence at the 900 block of Fife Avenue.

• At 12:57 a.m. on June 23, police received a report of shoplifting at a store on Progress Way. No stolen items are listed but a 54-year-old male is listed as a suspect. Police also seized a ziplock bag and a purple container with traces of suspected meth.

• At 6:57 a.m. on June 23, police received a report of a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu LT owned by a 53-year-old Sabina female being struck by an unknown vehicle while parked in front of the 500 block of Prairie Avenue. According to the report, damage to the Malibu occurred to the front left bumper area and headlight. The damage either occurred with the hit-skip vehicle backing out of a driveway or a side swipe. There was observable white paint transfer left on the Malibu.

• At 9:44 a.m. on June 23, a 42-year-old male advised that he was involved in a verbal dispute with his roommate — a 44-year-old male — who punched him in the face with a closed fist. According to the report, the victim had a small scratch on his right eyebrow. The suspect stated he came home and asked the victim to leave because he wasn’t helping out with cleaning, food, or rent. The suspect advised that the victim “smarted off to him” and the suspect slapped him and told him to get out. A female subject advised she heard them arguing but never saw a punch thrown. Statements and photos were obtained. The report was emailed to the Prosecutor for review. Police responded to the residence at 8:01 p.m. on June 23 where the suspect allegedly was involved with a domestic dispute. A 65-year-old female said the suspect called her inappropriate names and at one point proceeded to “squeeze (the female’s) arm.” The two were involved in a dispute involving a broom handle. Both were warned for disorderly conduct since no one wanted charges pressed. Police collected two marijuana bowls and a glass meth pipe that was “in plain view” at the residence.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_WPD-Badge-6.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574