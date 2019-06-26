Foes say they’ll ask voters to block money for nuke plants

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio lawmakers likely have just a few days to agree on a plan to save the state’s two nuclear plants.

That’s because their owner says it must decide by the beginning of July whether to spend millions on refueling the plants or to shut them down.

FirstEnergy Solutions says the nuclear plants near Toledo and Cleveland are too costly to operate unless the government steps in and helps.

Lawmakers have spent the last few months debating whether to OK a new charge on every Ohioan’s electricity bill that would generate close to $200 million each year for the plants.

The Ohio Senate is considering the proposal and a committee could vote on it Wednesday.

Opponents are promising they’ll try to overturn the plan in a statewide vote next year.