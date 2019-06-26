Retired teachers award scholarships

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Retired Teachers Association met on June 18 at the Presbyterian Church of Wilmington. The program for this meeting was our annual auction and bake sale for raising money for our scholarships for the 2018-2019 school year.

We want to congratulate our three recipients, all of whom attended Blanchester High School. Joyce Kelly introduced the two in attendance and their guests:

• Clayton Boyd brought his father, Robert. He will be attending Wilmington College and majoring in Math.

• Sally Shaffer was another recipient and brought her mom, Megan. Sally will be majoring in Early Childhood Education and attending the University of Akron.

• Felicity Hudson, who was not in attendance, will be attending Wilmington College and majoring in Agriculture Education.

The committee members were Joyce Kelly, Harry Brumbaugh, Michelle Howell, Rick Kendall and Kathy Vincent.

We want to thank all the following sponsors for their generous donations: The Christian Book Store, Jen’s Deli, McCoy’s Carwash, Groves Tire and Service, Sams Meats, Pot Luck Greenhouse, Bane-Welker, Mary Kay from Debbie Stern, McDonald;s, Tabitha Speaight, McCarty’s Gardens, The Patterry, Linda Mead, H’our Glass Menagerie, Linda Stanforth, Shoppes at the Mill, That Guy’s Family Farm, That Girl’s Flowers, Impressions Created, and Studio Revive Salon.

From left are Joyce Kelly, Chairman of the Scholarship Selection Committee; scholarship winners Clayton Boyd and Sally Shaffer; and Lorry Swindler President.