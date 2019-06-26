Clinton County Municipal Court hands down sentences

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 17 and June 21, 2019:

• Damien Beckett, 24, of Felicity, failure to comply, drivers license violation, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $750, assessed $250 court costs. Beckett must write a letter of apology to the arresting officer.

• Andre Singleton, 35, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from a telecommunication harassment charge. Two protection order violation charges and a marijuana possession charge were dismissed.

• Chadwick Huff, 35, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Keerson Santana, 32, of Blanchester, child endangerment, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $125 court costs. Santana must have no contact with the child in question, must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.

• Morgan Morrison, 22, of Wilmington, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Lindsai Camp, 29, falsification, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Shannon Hutcheon, 32, of Midland, hit-skip — failure to stop, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Tiffany Sturgill, 21, of Blanchester, theft. Sentencing stayed to allow the defendant to complete diversion. A driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine was dismissed.

• Robert Wagner, 26, of Mt. Orab, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. If Wagner gets a valid operators license, the fine will be suspended.

• Kimi Robinson, 25, of Blanchester, domestic violence, fined $25, assessed $125 court costs.

• Charles Flint, 58, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Flint.

• Nicholas Ward, 52, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension-financial, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $500, assessed $250 court costs. The cases were waived by Ward.

• Wiley Foster Jr., 28, of Cincinnati, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Foster.

• Benjamin Mariano, 24, of Nashville, going 115 to 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Mariano.

• Kevin Thomas, 19, of Wilmington, underage consumption. Sentencing stayed to allow Thomas to complete diversion.

